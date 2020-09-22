Log in
DCPSC announces new 771 area code for the District of Columbia

09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) announced today that the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) has assigned a new area code to the Washington, D.C. region. The new 771 area code will relieve the future exhaustion of phone numbers in the 202 area code. The Commission has approved a 13-month implementation schedule proposed in NANPA’s Petition (Formal Case No. 1165). To assist consumers in transitioning to a new area code in the District of Columbia, the Commission also established an Area Code Implementation Working Group to develop a consumer education program. 

The implementation plan will superimpose the new 771 area code over the entire geographic area of the 202 area code.  All existing customers with a 202 area code would retain the 202 area code and would not have to change telephone numbers.  However, customers making wireline or wireless phone calls within the District of Columbia will be required to dial ten-digits (202 or 771 area code, plus the local telephone number) instead of just the current seven-digits local telephone number. 

“The 202 area code has been part of D.C. culture for over 50 years and it is not going away,” said Chairman Willie L. Phillips.  “However, we stand ready to assist in a smooth transition to the added 771 area code.”

The 13-month schedule for implementation of the 771 area code is divided into three stages.  The first stage includes six months of network preparation.  The second stage is six months of customer education in which customers would be permitted to use seven-digit and ten-digit dialing within the 202 area code.  The third stage is for one month, after the end of the permissive dialing period, when ten-digit dialing becomes mandatory in the 202 area code, and then any new local telephone numbers will be assigned in the new 771 area code.  

Entities interested in participating in the Working Group shall file a request to join the Working Group by October 16, 2020, explaining the reasons for their interest in joining the Working Group. Requests can be filed with the Commission Secretary by email.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

 ###

Kellie Didigu
Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia
202-626-5124
kdidigu@psc.dc.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2020
