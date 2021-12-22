Page 2

determines to be necessary to conduct oversight of the DCO. Specifically, Regulation 39.19 sets forth certain daily, periodic, and event-based reporting requirements. As relevant here, Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i) previously required a DCO to report to the Commission on a daily basis initial margin, variation margin, cash flow, and position information for each clearing member, by house origin and by each customer origin.

In 2020, the Commission amended Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i) to add the new requirement that a DCO report on a daily basis initial margin, variation margin, cash flow, and position information by individual customer account, in addition to the existing requirement that a DCO report this information by house origin and individual customer origin.1 In that rulemaking, the Commission also adopted several other amendments to the daily reporting requirements of Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i).2 Although the amendments became effective on February 26, 2020, DCOs were not required to comply with them until January 27, 2021.

By letter dated November 6, 2020 ("Letter"), a group of DCOs, along with the Futures Industry Association, requested no-action relief from the new requirement in Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i)(B) and (C) that DCOs report variation margin and cash flows by individual customer account.3 The Letter described certain operational and technological issues that DCOs and market participants identified regarding DCOs' ability to comply with the amended requirements in Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i)(B) and (C). To give the Division time to consider the issues raised in the Letter, the Division issued CFTC Letter 21-01, which provided no-action relief from the daily reporting requirements of Regulation 39.19(c)(1) as amended, so long as DCOs continue to comply with the prior version of Regulation 39.19(c)(1).

To facilitate compliance by DCOs with the daily reporting requirements in Regulation 39.19(c)(1), and to ensure that the required information is reported to the Commission in a form and manner that permits the Commission to access the information, the Division maintains and disseminates to all DCOs a guidebook that provides instructions and technical specifications for daily reporting under Regulation 39.19(c)(1).4 The guidebook is revised and updated