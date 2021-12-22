|
DCR is extending through June 27, 2022 temporary no-action relief for registered derivatives clearing organizations (DCOs) from the amended daily reporting requirements in CFTC Regulation 39.19(c)(1), so long as DCOs continue to comply with the prior version of the regulation. DCR also is extending through January 27, 2023 relief from the amended reporting requirements in Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i)(B) and (C), so long as DCOs continue to comply with the prior version of the regulation.
December 22, 2021
Don Byron
Tim Maher
Head of Global Industry Operations
Chief Compliance Officer, Clearing
Futures Industry Association
CME Group
Kara Dutta
James D. Facente
Assistant General Counsel
Director of Market Operations, Clearing & IT
Intercontinental
Exchange, Inc.
Minneapolis Grain Exchange, Inc.
Dan Busby
Chief Clearing
& Settlement
Services Officer
Options Clearing Corporation
Re:
Extension of Temporary No-Action Relief from the Reporting Requirements in
Commission Regulation 39.19(c)(1)
Dear Ms. Dutta and Messrs. Byron, Maher, Facente, and Busby:
By letter dated December 31, 2020 (CFTC Letter No. 21-01), the Division of Clearing
and Risk ("Division") of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("Commission") provided
time-limited no-action relief
to derivatives
clearing organizations ("DCOs"), stating that the
Division would not recommend that the Commission take enforcement action against
any DCO
for failing to comply with the requirements
in Regulation 39.19(c)(1) as amended, so long as that
DCO continues
to comply with the prior version of Regulation
39.19(c)(1). The relief
is set to
expire on January 27, 2022.
The Division
is hereby extending
the relief in its entirety
through
June 27, 2022.
The Division
also is extending a discrete portion of that relief
for an additional
year.
Specifically, the Division is extending through January 27, 2023 relief
from the amended
reporting requirements in Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i)(B) and (C), so long as DCOs continue to
comply with the prior version of Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i)(B)
and (C).
Background
Regulation 39.19 implements section 5b(c)(2)(J) of the Commodity Exchange Act, which requires each DCO to provide the Commission with all information that the Commission
Page 2
determines to be necessary to conduct oversight of the DCO. Specifically, Regulation 39.19 sets forth certain daily, periodic, and event-based reporting requirements. As relevant here, Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i) previously required a DCO to report to the Commission on a daily basis initial margin, variation margin, cash flow, and position information for each clearing member, by house origin and by each customer origin.
In 2020, the Commission amended Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i) to add the new requirement that a DCO report on a daily basis initial margin, variation margin, cash flow, and position information by individual customer account, in addition to the existing requirement that a DCO report this information by house origin and individual customer origin.1 In that rulemaking, the Commission also adopted several other amendments to the daily reporting requirements of Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i).2 Although the amendments became effective on February 26, 2020, DCOs were not required to comply with them until January 27, 2021.
By letter dated November 6, 2020 ("Letter"), a group of DCOs, along with the Futures Industry Association, requested no-action relief from the new requirement in Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i)(B) and (C) that DCOs report variation margin and cash flows by individual customer account.3 The Letter described certain operational and technological issues that DCOs and market participants identified regarding DCOs' ability to comply with the amended requirements in Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i)(B) and (C). To give the Division time to consider the issues raised in the Letter, the Division issued CFTC Letter 21-01, which provided no-action relief from the daily reporting requirements of Regulation 39.19(c)(1) as amended, so long as DCOs continue to comply with the prior version of Regulation 39.19(c)(1).
To facilitate compliance by DCOs with the daily reporting requirements in Regulation 39.19(c)(1), and to ensure that the required information is reported to the Commission in a form and manner that permits the Commission to access the information, the Division maintains and disseminates to all DCOs a guidebook that provides instructions and technical specifications for daily reporting under Regulation 39.19(c)(1).4 The guidebook is revised and updated
Derivatives Clearing Organization General Provisions and Core Principles, 85 Fed. Reg. 4,800 (Jan. 27, 2020) (amending Regulation 39.19(c)(1), along with other provisions in Part 39 of the Commission's regulations).
The other amendments to Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i) include the requirement that a DCO provide any legal entity identifiers and internally-generated identifiers within each customer origin for each clearing member, to the extent that the DCO has this information. The Commission also specified that, when reporting end-of-day positions, a DCO must report the positions themselves (i.e., the long and short positions), as well as risk sensitivities and valuation data that the DCO generates, creates, or calculates in connection with managing the risks associated with such positions.
The request was made on behalf of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc., ICE Clear Credit LLC, ICE Clear Europe Limited, ICE Clear US, Inc., ICE NGX Canada Inc., Minneapolis Grain Exchange, Inc., Options Clearing Corporation, and similarly situated DCOs.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Guidebook for Part 39 Daily Reports, v.1.0.0, Sept. 10, 2021.
Page 3
periodically, often as a result of ongoing dialog and consultation between the Division and DCOs, and is intended to ensure the most effective and efficient transmission of the required information. The granting of the no-action relief also gave the Division time to revise the guidebook to address the new requirements of Regulation 39.19(c)(1).
On September 16, 2021, the Division released an updated version of the guidebook that, with one exception, incorporates the amended daily reporting requirements in Regulation 39.19(c)(1), as well as other updates and revisions. The Division understands that DCOs will need time beyond January 27, 2022, to begin reporting in accordance with in the latest version of the guidebook.
-
Grant of No-Action Relief
Based on the facts summarized above, the Division will not recommend that the Commission take enforcement action against any DCO for failing to comply with the requirements in Regulation 39.19(c)(1) as amended, so long as that DCO continues to comply with the prior version of Regulation 39.19(c)(1). Such relief shall expire on June 27, 2022.
Further, because the Division requires additional time to study issues associated with the requirements that DCOs report variation margin and cash flows by individual customer account, the Division will not recommend that the Commission take enforcement action against any DCO for failing to comply with the requirements in Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(B) and (C) as amended, so long as that DCO continues to comply with the prior version of Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(B) and
(C). Such relief shall expire on January 27, 2023.
-
Conclusion
The position taken herein concerns enforcement action only and does not represent a
legal conclusion with respect to the applicability of any provision
of the Commodity Exchange
Act or the Commission's
regulations.
In addition, the Division's
position does not necessarily
reflect the views of the Commission
or any other division
or office of the Commission. Because
this position is based upon the representations contained
in the Letter, it should be noted that any
different, changed,
or omitted material facts or circumstances
may require a different conclusion
or render this letter
void.
Finally, as with all no-action letters,
the Division retains the authority
to condition further,
modify, suspend, terminate, or otherwise
restrict the terms of the no-action
relief provided herein, in its discretion.
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact August A. Imholtz III, Special Counsel, at aimholtz@cftc.gov.
Sincerely,
Clark Hutchison
Director
