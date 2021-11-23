DCentral Front Runs Art Basel Miami as NFTs and Crypto Continue to Disrupt the Art World

DCentral Miami presented by Bitcoin Latinum, is the largest in-person combined NFT and DeFi conference in history taking place on November 30 to December 1, 2021 at the Miami Airport Convention Centre (MACC).

As the excitement around digital art and decentralized finance continues to grow exponentially, thousands of people from all over the globe are flocking to Miami for the hottest NFT and DeFi conference in 2021 prior to Art Basel Miami, which is one of the biggest art events in the United States.

"It has been a huge year for DeFi and NFTs. With the sales volume of NFTs reaching $10.7bn during Q3 of 2021 and $235bn total value locked in DeFi, we don't see this slowing down any time soon. That's why we couldn't be more excited to host this showcase during the largest art week in Miami to further advance what's possible in digitized art,” said Michael Huynh, co-founder and COO of DeFi Summit.

DCentral Miami will host over 300 international speakers, celebrities, professional athletes, and artists for talks across five stages such as the DeFi Summit stage by Bitcoin Latinum, NFTCON stage by Gala Games, and the 360 degree projection Metaverse Dome by Epik Prime and The Sandbox. Expect to see an interactive conference and expo boasting over 100 booths with experiences in the Digital Fashion Corner, four NFT Art Galleries, a PFP Alley, Live VR Art, NFT workshops and over 15 blockchain gaming companies in the Play-to-Earn Games Showcase.

Notable speakers such as Ethereum and Consensys Co-Founder Joseph Lubin, Sophia the Robot, Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist “Fastest Woman Alive” Elaine Thompson-Herah, Facebook Whistleblower Brittany Kaiser, and YouTuber BitBoy will be joining the conference.

Expect to hear announcements from PolkaCity, UNOPND, Bancor, Kadena, Secret Network, BITMART, CUDOS, OKEX, DatChat, Cyberkongz, ChainGuardians, Comdex, How to Manage Enterprises and many more projects across the Polygon, Cosmos, Solana, Polkadot communities as well as surprise celebrity performances and visits.

“We are thrilled to announce Bitcoin Latinum’s partnership with Tapstats and the GENESIS NFT platform at DCentral Miami because of the diverse group of art collectors, influencers, investors, creators, and fans all in one place,” said Bitcoin Latinum founder, Dr. Don Basile.

In June 2021, DeFi Summit led by Justin Wu, co-founder and CEO, hosted the largest DeFi conference online with over 9,000 attendees which featured speakers such as Mark Cuban, Coinbase, Polygon, Cosmos, Web3 Foundation, Acala Network, and more.

Earlier in October, DeFi Summit hosted NFTCON, an online conference that saw close to 100,000 total viewers watch the wide variety of in-depth talks across the three-day event. Panels and talks are live streamed and can be accessed for free on the DeFi Summit YouTube Channel.

DCentral tickets are on sale now here.

About DeFi Summit

DeFi Summit is an event organizer focusing on DeFi, NFTs, GameFi and DAOs. We aim to educate and give builders, developers and the community a chance to meet, share ideas, and discuss the biggest issues affecting the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. We organize free-to-all virtual and paid in-person events with keynote presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, demos, and workshops from leading innovators in the industry. In June 2021, we organized the largest ever gathering for the decentralized finance community. In October 2021, we hosted NFTCON, the largest virtual summit dedicated to non-fungible tokens with attendees and participants from around the globe.

