DD FreeDish MPEG4 4th Annual e-Auction Results



Posted On: 11 FEB 2022 6:42PM by PIB Delhi

In what's good news for the subscribers of India's only free DTH service DD FreeDish, the results of the 4th annual/57th e-Auction of MPEG-4 slots of DD FreeDish for the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 are out with comparatively more number of channels this time.

Among the applications received for e-Auction from channels of different genres, 12 channels have been allocated the MPEG-4 slots on DD FreeDish. Here are the names of the channels.

Indicative of increasing popularity of DD FreeDish, apart from more number of channels, the highest bidding price and the average revenue per slot for this auction have also gone up in comparison to last year. Registering a rise of 43%, the average bid/revenue per slot has gone up from 0.89 Crore last year to 1.27 Crore this year. The highest bid price has gone up by 42.85% from 1.12 Crore last year to 1.6 Crore this year.

After the completion of all formalities, these channels will be on air on DD FreeDish from April 1, 2022.

