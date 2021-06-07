Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DDD Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds 3D Systems Corporation Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021

06/07/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or "the Company") (NYSE: DDD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired 3D Systems securities between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ddd.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ddd or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in 3D Systems you have until June 8, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:27pEMX ROYALTY  : Company Presentation
PU
03:27pCortes Campers is Officially in Production with its 17-ft All Molded Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer
GL
03:25pU.S. consumers sour on housing market's buying conditions
RE
03:24pAMC, other retail stock favorites jump; regulator signals concern
RE
03:23pArgentine customs strike on Tuesday to hit grain exports -port manager
RE
03:23pNATO NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANISATION  : Remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council
PU
03:23pFIRST UNITED  : 50/50 Women on Boards™ Recognizes First United Corporation
PU
03:23pFlagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces US$66.4 Million of Acquisitions and US$72.0 Million Equity Offering
GL
03:22pOntario to loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, ahead of schedule
RE
03:21pFIRSTENERGY  : JCP&L Completes Inspections and Maintenance to Enhance Service Reliability for Customers Through the Summer
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
4Oil dips on profit-taking after logging 2-year high on OPEC+ curbs
5Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month

HOT NEWS