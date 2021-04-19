Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DDD INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3D Systems Corporation

04/19/2021 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDD) from May 6, 2020, through March 1, 2021, (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased 3D Systems securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit 3D Systems Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems filed a NT-10-K with the SEC, stating that their 10-K filing would be delayed for the reasons listed in their March 1, 2021 press release. On this news, 3D System’s stock price fell $7.62 per share, or more than 19.6% form closing at $38.79 per share on March 1, 2021 to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased 3D Systems securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/3dsystemscorporation-ddd-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-387/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:39aBEGHELLI S P A  : Deposito Relazione aggiornata sulla politica di remunerazione e compensi_Anno 2020
PU
10:38aPTT invests in Lotus
AQ
10:38aMERGE  : Names Nick Jones as Chief Client Officer
BU
10:37aEVOGENE  : Canonic Company Presentation
PU
10:37aEVOGENE  : AgPlenus Company Presentation
PU
10:36aCoca-Cola posts sparkling quarter, warns of rocky recovery as COVID-19 cases surge
RE
10:36aGulf Energy offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal
RE
10:36aGulf Energy offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal
RE
10:36aOSB  : Documents available at the UKLA
AQ
10:36aBROWN FORMAN  : Chief Information Officer to Join Executive Leadership Team
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ