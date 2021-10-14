DDN Teams with Accenture to Deliver Corporate Director Training on Systemic Cyber Risk

Initiative Educates America’s Corporate Directors on Systemic Risk and Cybersecurity Governance to Strengthen Cybersecurity Defenses

Digital Directors Network (DDN) today announced its first online corporate governance Masterclass with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) scheduled for November 16th focused on strengthening corporate directors’ abilities to govern cybersecurity and systemic risk. Accenture is providing complimentary enrollment for U.S. public company corporate directors.

Inspired by the White House and big tech initiatives on cybersecurity, DDN and Accenture are dedicated to developing America’s public company corporate directors’ competencies to govern cyber and systemic risk effectively and are providing complimentary executive education to any current U.S. public company corporate director.

Accenture Security Managing Director Bob Kress said, “Corporate boards are a critical control in cybersecurity risk. It’s important for corporate directors to understand these issues so they are armed with the knowledge to help their companies mitigate these escalating business risks and their litigation risks. At Accenture, we’re dedicated to supporting and educating our clients and as many U.S. public company corporate directors as possible. Strengthening America’s corporate governance on cybersecurity will help lead us to a more secure digital future.”

DDN Founder and CEO Bob Zukis added, “Cybersecurity success starts in the boardroom, and directors need world-class executive education on these complex and dynamic issues.” Zukis is the lead instructor for the program and is also an adjunct professor at the USC Marshall School of Business. “With a structured executive learning experience and Accenture’s leadership, we’re strengthening every corporate director’s ability to govern these risks effectively and we’re also documenting their development on these issues. This is about making a positive corporate governance impact that reduces cyber-related business risks and litigation risks,” he added.

Participants will receive an individual Certificate of Completion after completing an examination at the end of the Masterclass. Participants will be taught the DiRECTOR™ framework for governing systemic cyber risk in complex systems and will receive an update on the latest cyber threat intelligence issues. They will also learn about the leading practices in digital and cybersecurity risk oversight and be instructed on key issues in cyber economics to understand their self-insured financial exposure to cyber risk.

The Masterclass is a two-hour course instructed live, online in small cohorts of five participants. It is an active learning experience with pre-reading, lectures, and current case reviews. DDN faculty with corporate governance and cyber risk experience as corporate directors and practitioners will co-instruct the class. A senior Accenture advisor will also instruct on the latest issues in cyber threat intelligence and cyber security tactics.

Enrollment is now open on the DDN website at no charge to active U.S. public company corporate directors. Participants must be an active U.S. public company corporate director to enroll.

About DDN

DDN is the only executive network focused exclusively on digital and cybersecurity governance in the corporate boardroom. DDN’s members are Directors, CEOs, CIOs, CISOs and other executives working to advance the practice and profession of digital and cybersecurity governance. DDN created the DiRECTOR™ framework to help corporate boardrooms understand systemic risk in complex digital business systems and advocates, educates and advises on leading digital and cyber risk governance practices. Visit at www.digitaldirectors.network.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions and managed security operations. We bring security innovation, coupled with global scale and a worldwide delivery capability through our network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Helped by our team of highly skilled professionals, we enable clients to innovate safely, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Follow us @AccentureSecure on Twitter or visit us at www.accenture.com/security.

This document makes reference to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

