DDR5 Memory Modules from Virtium - Supporting Industrial Temperatures and Highest Reliability for High Performance Mission Critical Applications

RDIMM Modules up to 256GB, UDIMM and SODIMM Modules up to 32GB

Virtium, a leading provider of industrial solid-state drive (SSD) and memory solutions, announces the availability of new DDR5 memory modules that feature higher performance, higher density and better power efficiency over previous DDR generations, including enhanced signal integrity and stability for mission critical and data intensive applications.

DDR5 has a theoretical maximum transfer speed of doubling the rate of DDR4. The overall power consumption is reduced because the supplied voltage has been dropped from 1.2V to 1.1V. In addition, the power management function is moved onto the DIMM, reducing redundant power management circuitry on the motherboard for unused DIMM slots. Plus, its unique architecture enables future chip density to grow from 16Gb up to 32Gb and beyond, providing headroom and future scalability for DDR5-enabled systems.

The new DRAM modules combine the advanced technology of DDR5 with Virtium’s own low profile design placement technology, rigorous manufacturing and testing processes to ensure that our DDR5 modules can operate reliably in the harshest operating environments. The new DDR5 are suitable for handling high-bandwidth workloads in high computing applications such as cloud data centers, networks, and edge deployments.

"Virtium has been designing, manufacturing and perfecting memory modules for more than 25 years," said Duc Do, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Virtium. He added that, “Our products are built to the highest quality standards to deliver the compatibility, high performance, and high reliability that leading global OEM companies demand. Virtium products are designed with the highest-grade components including server-grade DRAM and are sourced from leading component suppliers to ensure continuity of supply. In addition, all memory modules are subjected to specialized burn-in and rigorous testing processes, resulting in the highest reliability and lowest DPPM rates in the industry.”

The new industrial DDR5 memory modules will fully support Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake mobile processors, Intel’s Sapphire Rapids and AMD’s AM5 platform and Zen4 Genoa processors. Virtium offers both 4800MT/s and 5600MT/s solutions, longest product availability, and lower cost of ownership over time. In addition, the new high-capacity DDR5 memory modules provide better power efficiencies than those of DDR4.

Key features include:

Form Factors: RDIMM, UDIMM and SODIMM

Capacity ranges from 8GB up to 256GB

Full industrial temperature (-40ºC to 85ºC), shock and vibration support

JEDEC standard PC5-4800 (4800MT/s) and PC5-5600 (5600MT/s)

Provide locked bill-of-materials and advanced product change notification for five years

Ruggedization options including underfill and conformal coating

Optional heat spreader and anti-sulfuration

Availability, Further Information

The new DDR5 memory modules will be available in the first quarter of 2022. For more information on these modules here, as well as Virtium’s other high-performance memory solutions, visit our Memory Solutions page here, and solid-state storage solutions (SSDs) page here, contact Sales here or call 888.VIRTIUM (888.847.8486).

About Virtium

Virtium is a leading designer and manufacturer of solid-state storage and memory solutions, all built in the U.S., for the networking, telecommunications, industrial, transportation, medical, and other key markets that require data-storage integrity.

Virtium’s mission is to provide markets with the most reliable industrial-grade solid-state drives and memory modules with the greatest durability, highest consistency, and longest product availability. Virtium’s superior industrial embedded solutions and unsurpassed customer support are consistently rated as some of the highest customer-satisfaction across surveys in the industry.

