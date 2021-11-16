DE-CIX and H5 Data Centers Announce Their Partnership in New York

The shifting NYC data center market points to H5 Data Centers’ 325 Hudson Street facility, featuring low-cost access to the largest neutral IX in the NY/NJ market

DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator and home to the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem on the planet and H5 Data Centers, a national colocation provider that operates 325 Hudson, announce their partnership to enable companies expanding or relocating their data center and colocation services an opportunity to leverage premier colocation and connectivity services. Combined, H5 Data Centers’ 325 Hudson data center and DE-CIX New York’s market leading IX offer unsurpassed access to content, cloud, carrier, application, and service provider networks.

“Direct cloud connectivity and fortified Internet capabilities are top requirements for companies sourcing colocation and data center facilities in New York,” comments Josh Simms, owner and CEO of H5 Data Centers. “DE-CIX New York’s local platform at 325 Hudson offers peering, cloud connectivity, private user group connections and more. As businesses seek alternative options in the market, 325 Hudson provides unrivaled access to a local interconnection ecosystem surpassing 250 networks, with a global reach to over 2,400 networks. We welcome the opportunity to showcase our facility and accommodate businesses who need reliable, consistent, and accessible services.”

“While we have been present at 325 Hudson since we launched DE-CIX New York over 7.5 years ago, we very much welcome the opportunity to start a new relationship with H5 Data Centers. We look forward to working with H5 Data Centers, and the strength of their national footprint, to take 325 Hudson to the next level,” adds Ed d’Agostino, VP and General Manager of DE-CIX North America.

Hudson Square, the area of Manhattan surrounding 325 Hudson, continues to see an influx of major tech companies. Alphabet owns 111 Eighth Avenue and the Chelsea Market, two of the largest buildings in the Hudson Square vicinity, as well as 85 10th Avenue. Most recently, Google announced that it had purchased St. John’s Terminal for $2.1 billion, another large building in the Hudson Square area. In addition, the Hudson Square area is set to be the home of Disney’s new headquarters, a 1.2-million square foot building currently under construction.

DE-CIX New York is the fourth largest IX in North America and is the largest carrier and data center neutral IX in the New York/New Jersey market. The Open-IX certified platform can be reached from over 100 access points and features over 250 local network connections, with direct reach to DE-CIX Frankfurt. Overall, over 2,400 networks interconnect at the close to 30 IXs in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. A single connection to DE-CIX’s industry-leading multi-service platform offers access to public and private peering, remote peering, and DirectCLOUD connectivity including Microsoft Azure Peering, AWS, Google, and more.

DE-CIX North America also operates multi-service interconnection platforms in Chicago, Dallas, and Richmond, with Phoenix set to go live in Q1 2022. DE-CIX’s North American IXs are interconnected, enabling the ability to peer with networks connected to any of DE-CIX IXs in the market. The company’s DE-CIX as a Service solution empowers data center operators to deploy their own IX, particularly attractive for edge markets. By leveraging DE-CIX’s local and global ecosystem, operators can take greater control of their network and improve performance, while lowering costs. To learn more visit: https://www.h5datacenters.com and https://www.de-cix.net.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in 14 U.S. markets. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is the world’s leading operator of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 29 locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX interconnects over 2400 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services. The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 85 Terabits, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is the largest Internet Exchange in the world. Further information at www.de-cix.net.

