Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/24/2021 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Plug Power’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

Plug Power investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/renewable-energy-group-inc/, to discuss this opportunity to actively participate in the action.

According to the complaint, on March 2, 2021, Plug Power filed a Notification of Late Filing with the SEC disclosing that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because the Company was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” The Company also disclosed that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.” Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock fell $13.26 per share, or over 25% in value, over the following trading days to close at $39.30 on March 5, 2021.

Subsequently, on March 16, 2021, Plug Power further disclosed that it “will restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and its quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020.”

For additional information about this action please contact Kaskela Law LLC. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aHMS BERGBAU  : German prosecutors charge more VW managers in emissions scandal -dpa
RE
06:27a2CUREX  : Correction of "Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of 2cureX AB" issued on 23 April 2021.
AQ
06:26aSTANTEC  : Aaron Kraft joins Stantec as firm grows its Water team in Las Vegas
PU
06:21aBotswana's Debswana expects new strategy to create at least $900 million in extra revenue
RE
06:12aTHE LATEST : German leader defends 'tough' new restrictions
AQ
06:11aSouth Africa lifts power licence threshold, but not enough
RE
06:00aKaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
06:00aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Romeo Power Inc. (RMO, RMG) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
06:00aDEADLINE ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
06:00aKaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
2APPLE INC. : Fortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Ahead of expected IPO, Pepco takes PEPCO br..
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to be Title Sponsor of the 2021 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix
5QUALCOMM, INC. : QUALCOMM : In praise of Trans-Atlantic tech cooperation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ