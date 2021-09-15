Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE ALERT for ATIP, SLQT, and PHG: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

09/15/2021 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP)
Class Period: April 1, 2021 – July 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)
Class Period: February 8, 2021 – May 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote’s 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)
Class Period: February 25, 2020 – June 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (2) as a result, the Company’s Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (3) accordingly, the Company’s sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.   If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aBOBST : announces changes in the Group Executive Committee
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 Key regulatory metrics as of 30 June 2021
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 - Half Year financial report
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 - Availability of Half Year financial report
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 - Half Year results presentation
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 - Half Year results release
PU
11:52aROTHSCHILD & CO : 2021 - Présentation des résultats semestriels (en anglais uniquement)
PU
11:52aDELTA AIR LINES : Refreshed menus from top restaurants coming soon to Delta flights
PU
11:52aGEORG FISCHER : Präsentation Investoren September 2021 (nur Englisch) (PDF/ 8 MB)
PU
11:52aBEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street subdued as China data adds to growth doubts
2Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Centene, Darktrace, Flutter, Malibu B..
3Biden to meet Disney chief, other CEOs in 'rallying cry' for vaccine ma..
4China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market
5Mapfre S A : ‘The voice of insurance' podcast with Javier San Bas..

HOT NEWS