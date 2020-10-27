Log in
DEADLINE ALERT for FLDM, GOCO, and NXTC: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

10/27/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM)
Class Period: February 7, 2019 – November 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) that, as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO)
Class Period: July, 2020 IPO
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (1) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (2) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn due to its unique business model and limited carrier base; (3) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company's concentrated carrier business model, and its efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (4) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (5) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC)
Class Period:   November 5, 2019 – July 14, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) NextCure possessed NC318 data that showed a lack of efficacy and objective responses; (2) as a result, NC318 was not, in fact, effective in treating most tumor types; (3) as a result, the NC318 application was proving to be limited (if even useful at all); (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant realizable risk that NC318 would not be nearly as popular as then-existing blockbuster drugs, such as Keytruda.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.   If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020


