Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE ALERT for FREQ, ACRX, RLX: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

06/28/2021 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENSALEM, Pa., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ)
Class Period: November 16, 2020 - March 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 2, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Frequency’s Phase 2a study did not yield positive results to support the commercialization of FX-322; and (2) that, as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX)
Class Period: March 17, 2020 - February 12, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AcelRx had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (2) as a result, AcelRx had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)
IPO: January 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2021

The complaint alleges that Defendants overstated certain financial metrics and failed to disclose that these metrics were not indicative of future financial performance since regulators in China were already working on a national standard for e-cigarettes that would regulate them either under the same rules or in the same manner as ordinary cigarettes.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com




© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aEVERYONE'S FRENEMY : Carbon Footprinting
PU
11:06aF5  : Industry accolades for F5's Shape Security point to technology, scale, and results
PU
11:06aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Mixed-use property on Upper West Side of Manhattan seeks $7.45M
PU
11:06aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Historic Upper West Side multi-housing townhouse in Manhattan seeks $8.495M
PU
11:06aAMERICAN AIRLINES  : The shared rewards of allyship
PU
11:06aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : SWEPCO Issues Requests for Proposals for Purchase of Wind, Solar and Short-term Generation
PU
11:06aF5 & CISCO ACI ESSENTIALS : ServiceCenter — One stop shop for IP address facts
PU
11:06aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:03aLondon lawyer tells court ENRC conspiracy allegations are "bonkers"
RE
11:03aEQS GROUP AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin shrugs off UK crackdown on major crypto exchange Binance
2What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
3European travel stocks sink, inflation woes keep STOXX 600 below record high
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
5Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

HOT NEWS