Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE ALERT for PINS, VWAGY, CCXI, and SKLZ: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

06/09/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS)
Class Period: February 4, 2021 – April 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that user growth was already slowing; (2) that, as a result, the Company expected user engagement to slow in the second quarter of 2021; and (3) that, as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)
Class Period: March 29, 2021 – March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) "Voltswagen" was never going to be used by the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. ("VWoA"), or on any relevant vehicle; (2) Volkswagen, VWoA, and their spokespeople purposefully misled reporters regarding the now-purported "joke" and/or "promotion"; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI)
Class Period: November 26, 2019 – May 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx’s NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ)
Class Period: December 16, 2020 – April 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 7, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) three games responsible for a majority of Skillz's revenues had declined substantially; (2) Skillz's revenue recognition policy misrepresented the financial condition of the company; (3) unrealistic market growth, specifically in the Android market; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.   If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:59pPUBLIX SUPER MARKETS  : Beech-Nut Rice Cereal Product Recall
PU
04:59pAGORA S A  : 12/2021 Signing of a loan agreement by a subsidiary of Agora S.A. under The Government Program - Financial Shield of the Polish Development Fund for Large Companies
PU
04:59pCENERGY S A  : Corinth Pipeworks' pipes in use as TotalEnergies starts production from Zinia Phase 2 offshore Angola
PU
04:59pDTE Energy Announces Closing of DT Midstream's Senior Notes
GL
04:58pXERIANT, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:57pONEX  : WestJet CEO Ed Sims to retire at the end of the year
AQ
04:57pAMC  : IFC FILMS MATCHES WITH MILLENNIAL ROM-COM “DATING & NEW YORK” FOR NORTH AMERICA AHEAD OF TRIBECA WORLD PREMIERE
PU
04:56pH.I.G. Capital Expands European WhiteHorse Team with the Addition of Sebastian Lorenz
BU
04:55pTRANSCONTINENTAL  : Q2 profits surge to $35.6 million on printing sector improvement
AQ
04:55pEBRD to extend 60 mln euros loan to Bulgarian Eurohold
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI highest since 2018
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting
4Clover Health reverses earlier gains as some meme stocks slip
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..

HOT NEWS