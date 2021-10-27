DEADLINE ALERT for SPPI, LDI, SAM: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)

Class Period: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2021

The complaint filed in the action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (3) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA’s approval prospects; and (4) as a result, the defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI )

IPO: February 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 8, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) loanDepot’s refinance originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) loanDepot’s gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) as a result, loanDepot’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result, the defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM)

Class Period: April 22, 2021 - September 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

The complaint filed in this action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Boston Beer’s hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) that, as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com