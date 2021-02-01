Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE ALERT for TRIT, ACMR, QSR, and OTGLF/OTGLY: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

02/01/2021 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TRIT, TRITW)
Class Period:   August 20, 2020 – December 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the extent to which Company’s revenue growth relied on Triterras’ relationship with Rhodium to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company’s Kratos platform; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR)
Class Period: March 6, 2019 – October 7, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's revenue and profits had been diverted to undisclosed related parties; (2) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its revenues and profits; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (NYSE: QSR)
Class Period: April 29, 2019 – October 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Restaurant Brands' “Winning Together Plan” was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand; (2) the “Tims Rewards” loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CD Projekt S.A. (OTC: OTGLF, OTGLY)
Class Period: January 16, 2020 – December 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.   If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aWILDBRAIN : SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SPEEDS OVER TO NETFLIX IN THE ALL-NEW ANIMATED SERIES SONIC PRIME - WildBrain
AQ
11:19aAD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:18aPATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17aINTACT FINANCIAL : Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins joins Intact board
AQ
11:17aMINTO APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021
AQ
11:16a'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
RE
11:16aESSITY : raises EUR 700m in the bond market
AQ
11:16aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
PR
11:16aJAMES S. MCDONNELL FOUNDATION : Announces New 2020 Grants for The 21st Century Science Initiative Awards
BU
11:16aVenture West Funding Arranges $56.5M in Total Loans for Los Angeles Apartment Portfolio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3ARGENT MINERALS LIMITED : 'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
4BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ