DEADLINE FEB 9 ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.– GDRX

02/03/2021 | 03:19pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) from September 23, 2020 through November 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit,  defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  at the time of the IPO, unbeknownst to investors, Amazon.com, Inc. was developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service that would directly compete with GoodRx.  Defendants timed the IPO so that it was priced before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business to facilitate the IPO and create artificial demand for the common shares sold therein, as well to maximize the amount of money the Company and the selling stockholders could raise in the IPO.  According to the suit, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period about GoodRx’s competitive position were materially false and/or misleading when made and caused GoodRx shares to trade at artificially inflated prices of more than $64 per share during the Class Period.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 9, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
