DEADLINE FRIDAY: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. – TRIT, TRITW

02/16/2021 | 11:53am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TRIT, TRITW) between August 20, 2020 and December 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=triterras-inc&id=2539 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=triterras-inc&id=2539

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the February 19, 2021 DEADLINE.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that-  the extent to which the Company’s revenue growth relied on Triterras’ relationship with Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd.  (“Rhodium”) to refer users to the Kratos platform; that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company’s Kratos platform; and  that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Triterras’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


