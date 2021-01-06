Log in
DEADLINE NOTICE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.– CVIAQ, CVIA, FMSA

01/06/2021 | 01:22pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (“Covia”) (OTC: CVIAQ) (NYSE: CVIA) (NYSE: FMSA) between March 15, 2016 to June 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Covia Holdings Corporation investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit,  defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Covia’s proprietary “value-added” proppants were not necessarily more effective than ordinary sand; Covia’s revenues, which were dependent on its proprietary “value-added” proppants, was based on misrepresentations; when Covia insiders raised this issue, defendants did not take meaningful steps to rectify the issue; and as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com  


© GlobeNewswire 2021
