Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against MultiPlan Corporation – MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U

03/16/2021 | 03:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE; MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U) between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=multiplan-corporation&id=2634 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=multiplan-corporation&id=2634

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the April 26, 2021 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- MultiPlan was losing tens of millions of dollars in sales and revenues to Naviguard, a competitor created by one of MultiPlan’s largest customers, UnitedHealthcare, which threatened up to 35% of the Company’s sales and 80% of its levered cash flows by 2022; sales and revenue declines in the quarters leading up to the Merger were not due to “idiosyncratic” customer behaviors as represented, but rather due to a fundamental deterioration in demand for MultiPlan’s services and increased competition, as payors developed competing services and sought alternatives to eliminating excessive healthcare costs; MultiPlan was facing significant pricing pressures for its services and had been forced to materially reduce its take rate in the lead up to the Merger by insurers, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the price and quality of MultiPlan’s services and balanced billing practices, causing the Company’s to cut its take rate by up to half in some cases; as a result of the foregoing, Churchill III investors had grossly overpaid for the acquisition of MultiPlan in the Merger, and MultiPlan’s business was worth far less than represented to investors. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pGlobal stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03:49pINFORMATION ANALYSIS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:49pCargill Hires GE's Former Finance Chief
DJ
03:48pExchange leaders say GameStop saga highlights regulatory challenges
RE
03:48pBW IDEOL : Issuance of shares to primary insiders in connection with closing of the SPA
AQ
03:45pION ENERGY  : Announces $3.0 Million Bought Deal Financing
AQ
03:44pSALESFORCE COM  : The Gender Pay Gap Can Close in 5 Years – C-Suite Leaders Show Us How
PU
03:44pCorn Rises on Improving Demand Indicators
DJ
03:44pDUNAWAY  : Announces New CEO
BU
03:43pEnbridge asks Canadian government to champion oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms
5STELLANTIS N.V. : Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ