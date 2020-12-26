Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DEC. 28 DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation – ZSAN

12/26/2020 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) from February 13, 2017 through September 30, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Zosano Pharma Corporation investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit,  defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) pharmacokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of Qtrypta; (4) as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aNEOENERGIA S A : has completed the works to expand Narandiba transmission substation, in Salvador (B
PU
10:16aDEC. 28 DEADLINE : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation – ZSAN
GL
10:05aBEST BUY : How to get help with your new t
PU
10:01aFINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Citigroup Inc. Investors of Important December 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm - C
PR
10:00aTILE DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Interface, Inc. – TILE
GL
09:45aROUNDUP : UK coronavirus strain detected in Europe ahead of vaccine rollout
AQ
09:43aMANCHESTER UNITED : Leicester rallies twice to draw 2-2 with Manchester United
AQ
09:31aHP : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds HP Inc. Investors of Important January 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - HPQ
PR
09:27aExplainer-How will the EU-British trade deal change ties?
RE
09:23aNEOENERGIA S A : The new website showcases the Institute's performance, and features sections addressing its pe
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : NEXT UP FOR RETAILERS: A big wave of gift returns
2AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Global Markets News of the Day
4Brexit trade deal published as UK calls for end to 'ugly' divisions
5MASTERCARD INCORPORATED : MASTERCARD SPENDINGPULSE: U.S. Retail Sales* Grew 3.0% This Holiday Season

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ