Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DECN FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Decision Diagnostics Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Tuesday Deadline in Securities Class Action – DECN

03/14/2021 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC: DECN) between March 3, 2020 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important March 16, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Decision Diagnostics securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Decision Diagnostics class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2009.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Decision Diagnostics had not developed any viable COVID-19 test, much less a test that could detect COVID-19 in less than one minute; (2) Decision Diagnostics could not meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test; (3) accordingly, defendants had misrepresented the timeline within which Decision Diagnostics could realistically bring its COVID-19 test to market; (4) all of the foregoing subjected defendants to an increased risk of regulatory oversight and enforcement; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Decision Diagnostics class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2009.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pDAIMLER  : 2021 Pre-Season Test, Day 3
PU
02:24pDGAP-ADHOC  : IMMOFINANZ AG: Publication of the -2-
DJ
02:24pIMMOFINANZ AG : Publication of the intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG
EQ
02:11pGREENPRO CAPITAL  : AI Accounting Enters into Strategic Agreement with iBizzCloud
PU
02:08pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM  : P.C. Announces Investigation of ATH, APO, WIFI, BMTC, WSFS, ENBL, ET, HGV, MIK, TLND, SVBI, and SHBI
PR
02:07pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM  : P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, MGLN, PBCT, PRAH, PTVCA, RNET, SMTX, and TPCO
PR
02:06pMODERNA  : U.S. administers 107.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
02:04pINVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)
GL
02:03pPANASONIC  : Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves - FT
RE
01:58pASTRAZENECA  : Italy's Piedmont region stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evol..
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees minimum of two more tough years for cruise industry
3Bitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways calls for vac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ