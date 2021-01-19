Log in
DECN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Decision Diagnostics Corp. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

01/19/2021 | 10:11am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Decision Diagnostics Corp. ("Decision" or "the Company") (OTC: DECN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Decision securities between March 3, 2020 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/decn.                 

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Decision Diagnostics had not developed any viable COVID-19 test, much less a test that could detect COVID-19 in less than one minute; (2) the Company could not meet the FDA's EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test; (3) accordingly, Defendants had misrepresented the timeline within which it could realistically bring its COVID-19 test to market; (4) all the foregoing subjected Defendants to an increased risk of regulatory oversight and enforcement; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/decn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Decision you have until March 16, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decn-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-decision-diagnostics-corp-investors-of-class-action-and-encourages-shareholders-to-contact-the-firm-301209845.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
