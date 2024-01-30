DELIVERIES OF RUSSIAN-SOURCED CPC BLEND OIL TO ASIA CONTINUE VIA RED SEA - THREE SOURCES, LSEG DATA
|Correction to Exxon Mobil Raises Quarterly Dividend Articles on Oct. 27, 2023
|Currencies: Yuan stalls towards $7.14, $-Index stabilizes
|BDT & MSD Partners explores $5 bln sale of Alliance Laundry -sources
|Applied Materials Collaborating With MIT at MIT.nano
|NOVARTIS AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
|US says 'fundamental changes' needed before UNRWA funding resumes
|Southwest prepared to wait for delayed Boeing MAX 7s, executive says
|Cellularline has purchased its own shares for approximately EUR40,000
|WSJ plans to restructure Washington bureau, let go of some staff - Axios
|Brazil sees public debt growth of up to 13.5% in 2024, advances in debt-lengthening
|At least 15 killed after rebel attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
|Corn, soybeans turn higher in rebound from multi-year lows
|Germany's RAG foundation writes off entire Signa investment -FAZ
|ECB has tamed the inflation 'beast', policymaker Nagel says
|PFIZER INC : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
Chevron reroutes Kazakh oil to Asia around Africa - sources, LSEG data
Nigeria to offer investors 75% stake in proposed solid minerals firm
Nymex Overview : Crude, RBOB Futures Rising as Diesel Prices Sink -- OPIS
Citadel's Griffin says cooling inflation could lead to Fed rate cuts this summer
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, AMD, Astrazeneca, Home Depot, Netflix...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Pfizer posts surprise profit as demand for COVID products better than expected
Most BOK board members say monetary policy needs to remain restrictive
Delivery Hero sells entire 4.5% stake in Deliveroo for GBP77 million