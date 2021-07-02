DENSO Raising Pay to $20 an Hour for 2nd Shift Jobs in Battle Creek, Michigan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT : DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek is increasing wages for entry-level manufacturing employees on 2nd shift from $18 to $20 per hour. The change will impact current 2nd shift employees as well as all new members to the 2nd shift team. With the wage increase and opportunities for overtime, entry-level manufacturing employees could make up to $55,000 per year.

WHY: Labor demand in the United States has hit record levels, topping 9.3 million job openings in the latest report. As part of DENSO’s efforts to retain current employees and attract new talent, DENSO is raising pay and shift premiums for its filled and open jobs in Battle Creek, MI. It represents DENSO's larger commitment to supporting better work/life balance for its employees and giving them opportunities to grow their income and career, while also meeting customer needs.

WHO : The following spokespeople are available for interviews and questions (depending on availability) about the wage increase and jobs in Battle Creek, Michigan:

Kevin Carson, President of DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek

April O'Neal, Senior HR manager, DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek

OTHER INFO:

DENSO also offers competitive hiring and referral bonuses. Those interested in jobs near them in Battle Creek, MI, can learn more and apply at this link: https://bit.ly/369ntaq

DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, established in 1986, is the city’s largest employer, with over 2,000 employees. It was the first company to open in Fort Custer Industrial Park.

For more details on life and career opportunities at DENSO, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URXTtDD1Oj4

WHEN : The wage increases are effective July 12, 2021.

WHERE : DENSO Manufacturing Battle Creek, One DENSO Road, Battle Creek, Michigan 49037

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

