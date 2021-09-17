Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DENSO : to Issue Sustainability Bonds for the First Time

09/17/2021 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KARIYA, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation announces that it has issued DENSO Group's first sustainability bonds denominated in USD to further promote sustainability management. Sustainability bonds are bonds issued to finance activities that contribute to both environmental and social sustainability.

Since its founding, DENSO has practiced sustainability management, which aims to pursue business growth while also solving social issues. The DENSO Creed represents the company's founding spirit and includes the principle, "To Provide Quality Products and Services," reflecting DENSO's commitment to contributing to society through its operations. The DENSO Group Long-term Policy 2030, which was formulated in 2017, set forth a policy for its operations "to enrich mobility that achieves sustainability, happiness and peace of mind for everyone" by maximizing the value in the "Green" and "Peace of Mind" domains and offering new value to become an "inspiring" company in society.

In 2020, the DENSO announced it intends to achieve "virtually net-zero CO2 emissions (carbon neutrality)" by 2035 in the "Green" domain. In the "Peace of Mind" domain, the DENSO Group has been working to achieve a society with "zero traffic accidents." For DENSO, sustainability management is the foundation of its business management and a growth driver that has been passed down since its founding.

The funds obtained by issuing the sustainability bonds will be used for various investments in electrification, advanced safety, and automated driving. This first financing for DENSO by issuing US dollar-denominated straight bonds also aims to diversify and reinforce its sources of financing.

DENSO remains committed to accelerating sustainability management to further improve its corporate value and help realize a sustainable society.

1. Outline of issuance

(1) Issuer

DENSO Corporation

(2) Pricing date

September 9, 2021

(3) Issue date

September 16, 2021

(4) Currency

USD

(5) Maturity

5 years

(6) Amount issued

USD 500 million

(7) Interest rate

1.239%

(8) Third-party verification provider

Vigeo Eiris

2. Formulation of a sustainability bond framework
To issue the sustainability bonds, DENSO formulated a sustainability bond framework, which stated: (1) use of proceeds, (2) process for project evaluation and selection, (3) management of proceeds, and (4) reporting, in accordance with the guidelines established by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).

For this framework, a second opinion has been acquired from Vigeo Eiris, a third-party verification provider.

This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing matters relating to the DENSO CORPORATION's issuance of the Notes, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in Japan, the United States or any other jurisdiction. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan, the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any other applicable securities laws. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. There will be no public offering in the United States or elsewhere with respect to the bonds.

About DENSO
DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denso-to-issue-sustainability-bonds-for-the-first-time-301379639.html

SOURCE DENSO


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aKENYA POWER AND LIGHTING : African Development Bank's SEFA grant to support first Super Energy Service Company (ESCO) in East Africa The Super ESCO, to be run by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company, will develop and implement energy efficiency projects for both the public and private sectors
AQ
11:47aZooplus AG english
DJ
11:47aLES AGENCES DE PAPA : Deux Poids-lourds entrent au capital des Agences de Papa
DJ
11:46aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)
BU
11:44aAIRBUS : AirAsia has reached deal to restructure Airbus jet order -sources
RE
11:44aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners weigh London's FTSE 100 down; travel stocks jump
RE
11:43aTIGER OIL AND ENERGY, INC : Corporate Mission & Tier Change
AQ
11:43aDepression and Bipolar Support Alliance to honor three outstanding achievers in mental health research at 2021 Klerman Awards ceremony Sept. 22
GL
11:42aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : & Fido to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini and iPad with Pre-Orders Starting September 17
PU
11:42aPRIME MINISTER : cooperation between Lithuania and Poland is of great benefit to our countries and nations
PU
Latest news "Companies"