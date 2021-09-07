Log in
DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES (DPR) COLLABORATES WITH THE NIGERIAN NAVY, DURING THE ANNUAL CHIEF OF THE NAVAL STAFF CONFERENCE 2021.

09/07/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
The Director/CEO DPR, Engr Sarki Auwalu, honoured the invitation of the Chief of the Naval Staff as a Special Guest, during the Chief of the Naval Staff Annual Conference (CONSAC) which held in the ancient city of Kano recently.

The theme of the conference is:

'Enhancing Nigeria's Maritime Security for Improved National Prosperity'.

The following photos tell the story.

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
