DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA
15-Feb-2021 / 13:46 CET/CEST
15 February 2021
Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc and its wholly owned subsidiary, DEPFA ACS BANK DAC, in respect of the outstanding
listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the
purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
Issuer ISIN Stock Exchange
DEPFA BANK plc XS0217459105 London
DEPFA BANK plc XS0221470486 London
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC CA249575AG69 London
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC XS0222934357 London
FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency (FMS-WM), has just announced that it is selling its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG. In a separate announcement BAWAG P.S.K. AG has indicated that it intends to continue with the wind-down of both DEPFA BANK plc and DEPFA ACS BANK DAC.
For further information, please contact:
For DEPFA:
Rachel Martin
Head of Communications
Tel.: +353 1 792 2144
rachel.martin@depfa.com
For FMS-WM:
Frank Hessel
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647
E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de
Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
