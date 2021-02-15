Log in
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA

02/15/2021 | 07:47am EST
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (-)
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA

15-Feb-2021 / 13:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release

 

 

RE: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA

 

 

15 February 2021

 

Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc and its wholly owned subsidiary, DEPFA ACS BANK DAC, in respect of the outstanding listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Issuer

ISIN

Stock Exchange

DEPFA BANK plc

XS0217459105

London

DEPFA BANK plc

XS0221470486

London

DEPFA ACS BANK DAC

CA249575AG69

London

DEPFA ACS BANK DAC

XS0222934357

London

 

FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency (FMS-WM), has just announced that it is selling its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG.  In a separate announcement BAWAG P.S.K. AG has indicated that it intends to continue with the wind-down of both DEPFA BANK plc and DEPFA ACS BANK DAC.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

For DEPFA:

Rachel Martin

Head of Communications

Tel.: +353 1 792 2144

rachel.martin@depfa.com

 

 

For FMS-WM:

Frank Hessel

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647

E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de

 

 

Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de

 
ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: -
LEI Code: 6LIRQ1CRLFL6PQWR8919
Sequence No.: 93567
EQS News ID: 1168351

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1168351&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
