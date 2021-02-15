DEPFA ACS BANK DAC: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA

Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release
RE: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA
15 February 2021
Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc and its wholly owned subsidiary, DEPFA ACS BANK DAC, in respect of the outstanding listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
|
Issuer
|
ISIN
|
Stock Exchange
|
DEPFA BANK plc
|
XS0217459105
|
London
|
DEPFA BANK plc
|
XS0221470486
|
London
|
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC
|
CA249575AG69
|
London
|
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC
|
XS0222934357
|
London
FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency (FMS-WM), has just announced that it is selling its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG. In a separate announcement BAWAG P.S.K. AG has indicated that it intends to continue with the wind-down of both DEPFA BANK plc and DEPFA ACS BANK DAC.
For further information, please contact:
For DEPFA:
Rachel Martin
Head of Communications
Tel.: +353 1 792 2144
rachel.martin@depfa.com
For FMS-WM:
Frank Hessel
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647
E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de
Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de