DEPFA ACS Bank DAC : Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2020

03/29/2021 | 04:01am EDT
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (-)
DEPFA ACS Bank DAC- Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2020

29-March-2021 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RIS Announcement for immediate release

 

DEPFA ACS Bank DAC- Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2020

 

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

 

https://www.depfa.com/debt-investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations

 

 
ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: -
LEI Code: 6LIRQ1CRLFL6PQWR8919
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 96445
EQS News ID: 1179181

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179181&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
