DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA

Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release

RE: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA

15 February 2021

Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc and its wholly owned subsidiary, DEPFA ACS BANK DAC, in respect of the outstanding listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Issuer ISIN Stock Exchange DEPFA BANK plc XS0217459105 London DEPFA BANK plc XS0221470486 London DEPFA ACS BANK DAC CA249575AG69 London DEPFA ACS BANK DAC XS0222934357 London

FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency (FMS-WM), has just announced that it is selling its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG. In a separate announcement BAWAG P.S.K. AG has indicated that it intends to continue with the wind-down of both DEPFA BANK plc and DEPFA ACS BANK DAC.

For further information, please contact:

For DEPFA:

Rachel Martin

Head of Communications

Tel.: +353 1 792 2144

rachel.martin@depfa.com

For FMS-WM:

Frank Hessel

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647

E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de

Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de