DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEPFA BANK plc / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DEPFA BANK plc: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



29.03.2021 / 10:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 29, 2021

Address:

DEPFA BANK plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 29, 2021Address: https://www.depfa.com/debt-investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations

29.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

