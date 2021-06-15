Log in
DEQ Releases Final Environmental Assessment for Underground Storage Tanks at Whitefish Town Pump 2 in Flathead County

06/15/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
HELENA-The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released a final Environmental Assessment (EA) today specific to new underground storage tanks (UST) proposed to be installed near Whitefish in Flathead County, Mont. DEQ prepared the EA as required by the Montana Environmental Policy Act. The proposed project would add six new UST systems to the newly developed Town Pump Whitefish 2, located at 4825 US Hwy 40. All six tanks will be Xerxes Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) double-walled brine filled UST systems. Additional materials include approximately 2,900 feet of double-walled piping as well as safety and monitoring equipment.

The final EA analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the proposed project and responds to substantive public comments. Based on its review, DEQ determined that the project will not lead to significant adverse effects on the human or physical environment and no further analysis is needed. To view the Final EA, please visit the DEQ website at: https://deq.mt.gov/land/ust/ea

