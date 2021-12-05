DGAP-Ad-hoc: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Investment/Agreement

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG: Change of Name to CARDEA EUROPE AG and new strategic alignment



05-Dec-2021 / 19:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG



Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland den 05.12.2021

Ad-Hoc News



DESIAG Deutsche Supermarket Immobilien AG ("DESIAG") announces that CARDEA Corporate Holding Inc. from Atlanta in the state of Georgia, USA ("CARDEA") - www.cardeacap.com - has taken over 49% of the share capital of DESIAG, as well and an option to take over a further 51% of the share capital in the next 36 months. As part of this strategic investment, the name will be changed from DESIAG Deutsche Supermarket Immobilien AG to CARDEA Europe AG. CARDEA EUROPE AG's business is conducted from Frankfurt am Main; all planned real estate investments in the area of ??local retail and supermarket real estate will continue to be bundled and managed under the company of DESIAG Asset GmbH - www.desiag.com - based in Frankfurt am Main as a subsidiary of CARDEA EUROPE AG.

CARDEA Corporate Holding Inc. ("CARDEA"), www.cardeacap.com, with its subsidiaries Cardea Capital Group Inc. and Cardea Capital Advisors LLC is an asset management and investment management company, regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the USA, with approximately USD 3.2 Billion in external assets under management. CARDEA offers various services for its own and external asset managers on the subject of asset management and real estate investments, with the aim of growing through acquisitions and the consolidation of asset managers and real estate investments in the USA and Europe. The CARDEA Group has management representations as well as its own CARDEA company holdings in the USA, UK, Spain, Germany and Switzerland. With an existing acquisition pipeline from American and European asset managers and wealth management companies, CARDEA aims to build up assets under management of USD 15 billion in the medium term.

Cristian Mantzke, CEO of DESIAG "We look forward to the investment of CARDEA Corporate Holding Inc. to support their sustainable acquisition strategy in the area of ??European asset managers and real estate investments as well as the further expansion of the CARDEA Portfolio with our commitment"

DESIAG German supermarket real estate AG ("DESIAG") is a stock corporation specializing in German local suppliers and supermarket real estate.

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG

Lurgiallee 14

D-60439 Frankfurt am Main.

Deutschland

+ 49 69 87 00 879 296

