DEUTSCHE BANK (DB) CEO, CHAIRMAN REPORTEDLY KNEW OF VULNERABILITY TO MONEY LAUNDERING, HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating and Encourages DB Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm Now

09/24/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Relevant Period: Before Sept. 21, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/DB
Contact An Attorney Now:DB@hbsslaw.com 
 844-916-0895

Deutsche Bank (DB) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether DB and its senior executives misrepresented and concealed material weaknesses in its internal controls and processes for preventing and reporting money laundering and other financial crimes.

On Sept. 20, 2020, BuzzFeed News published “How Deutsche Let Dirty Clients Run Rampant,” accusing DB of assisting crime bosses, terrorist financiers, and drug cartels in laundering billions of dollars.

According to BuzzFeed, documents it obtained from the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement unit (“FinCEN”) reveal that DB managers, including top executives, had direct knowledge for years of serious failings that left DB vulnerable to money launderers. BuzzFeed said the FinCEN files show two warnings sent to DB committees whose members included Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner. BuzzFeed also said CEO Christian Sewing ran DB’s audit division when one of its teams gave the bank’s Moscow office a clean bill of health, even though it could not provide a list of its clients or verify who they were.

BuzzFeed reported Bank of America filed a confidential suspicious activity report with the U.S. government after its employees visited DB’s London office to discuss worries about Russian money laundering, were stonewalled, and asked to leave the building.

On Sept. 21, 2020, CNBC reported DB appears to have facilitated over half of the $2 trillion of suspicious transactions that were flagged to the U.S. government over 2 decades, citing German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

These disclosures have caused the price of DB shares to decline sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and determining whether Deutsche Bank and senior executives knew of critical weaknesses in its procedures for combating financial crimes,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Deutsche investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Deutsch Bank should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DB@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
