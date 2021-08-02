Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DFC OPIC 2019 Greenhouse Gas Inventory Certification Letter

08/02/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 30, 2021

Mr. Matthew C. Trout

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20527

Dear Mr. Trout,

This letter is to attest that SC&A, Inc. (SC&A) performed an independent assessment of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of projects supported by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), formerly the U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC).

The scope of the calendar year 2019 GHG inventory included direct emissions, most notably from fossil fuel combustion, from active and operational projects having a maximum potential-to-emit equal or greater than 25,000 short tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per year. "Active" projects were defined as all insurance contracts in force and all guaranty and direct loans with an outstanding principal balance at the end of DFC/OPIC's last fiscal year (i.e., September 30, 2020). Excluded from the scope of the inventory were direct biogenic emissions, refrigerant losses, process/chemical releases (e.g., methane from wastewater treatment plants), indirect emissions related to purchased electricity or heat supply (including steam), and emissions from a project's construction.

SC&A developed project-level GHG emission estimates that were consistent with DFC/OPIC's carbon disclosure policy and procedures as well as industry good practices. The Calendar Year 2019 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory Report completed by SC&A in July 2021 documents project-specific methodologies, data sources and assumptions.

SC&A attests that total GHG emissions of the calendar year 2019 GHG inventory amount to 9,550,437 short tons of CO2e. SC&A further provides reasonable assurance that the 2019 GHG inventory was developed in conformance with DFC/OPIC's carbon disclosure policy.

Sincerely,

Jackson Schreiber

Project Manager, GHG Verification & Sustainability

SC&A, Inc.

2200 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 300 • Arlington, Virginia • 22201 • 703.893.6600 • Fax 703.821.8236

Disclaimer

DFC - U.S. International Development Finance Corporation published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 15:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aBAKHU HOLDINGS, CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:18aReese Witherspoon's media firm to be sold to Blackstone-backed company
RE
11:18aALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL : Receives Order from US Space Force
PR
11:17aS&P GLOBAL : Spain's Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia 'AA-/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Negative
AQ
11:17aEY Names AMP Robotics Founder Matanya Horowitz an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mountain Desert Region Award Winner
GL
11:15aWEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS : TX/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:14aAHCO SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadling to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AdaptHealth Corp.
GL
11:12aAEDIFICA : Coordinated Articles of Association (30 July 2021) - 02/08/2021
PU
11:12aCOCA COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) or persons closely associated with them (“PCA”) (Form 6-K)
PU
11:12aFINCANTIERI S P A : Notice of deposit of the half year financial report at june 30, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4Wall Street avoids delta anxiety to push stocks near record highs
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : doubles profit, hints at share buybacks as bad loan fears ease

HOT NEWS