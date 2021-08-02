DFC OPIC 2019 Greenhouse Gas Inventory Certification Letter

July 30, 2021

Mr. Matthew C. Trout

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20527

Dear Mr. Trout,

This letter is to attest that SC&A, Inc. (SC&A) performed an independent assessment of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of projects supported by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), formerly the U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC).

The scope of the calendar year 2019 GHG inventory included direct emissions, most notably from fossil fuel combustion, from active and operational projects having a maximum potential-to-emit equal or greater than 25,000 short tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per year. "Active" projects were defined as all insurance contracts in force and all guaranty and direct loans with an outstanding principal balance at the end of DFC/OPIC's last fiscal year (i.e., September 30, 2020). Excluded from the scope of the inventory were direct biogenic emissions, refrigerant losses, process/chemical releases (e.g., methane from wastewater treatment plants), indirect emissions related to purchased electricity or heat supply (including steam), and emissions from a project's construction.

SC&A developed project-level GHG emission estimates that were consistent with DFC/OPIC's carbon disclosure policy and procedures as well as industry good practices. The Calendar Year 2019 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory Report completed by SC&A in July 2021 documents project-specific methodologies, data sources and assumptions.

SC&A attests that total GHG emissions of the calendar year 2019 GHG inventory amount to 9,550,437 short tons of CO2e. SC&A further provides reasonable assurance that the 2019 GHG inventory was developed in conformance with DFC/OPIC's carbon disclosure policy.

Sincerely,

Jackson Schreiber

Project Manager, GHG Verification & Sustainability

SC&A, Inc.