DGAP-AFR : Deutsche Kreditbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/23/2021 | 09:10am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Kreditbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Deutsche Kreditbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-23 / 15:09 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Kreditbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 Address: https://www.dkb.de/ueber_uns/zahlen_fakten/berichte/ Language: English Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 Address: https://www.dkb.de/ueber_uns/zahlen_fakten/berichte/

2021-08-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Kreditbank AG 
              Taubenstr. 7-9 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.dkb.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1228298 2021-08-23

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228298&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 09:09 ET (13:09 GMT)

HOT NEWS