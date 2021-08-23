DGAP-AFR : Deutsche Kreditbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Kreditbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Deutsche Kreditbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-23 / 15:09 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Kreditbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 Address: https://www.dkb.de/ueber_uns/zahlen_fakten/berichte/ Language: English Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 Address: https://www.dkb.de/ueber_uns/zahlen_fakten/berichte/
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Kreditbank AG
Taubenstr. 7-9
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.dkb.de
