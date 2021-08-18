DGAP-AFR : Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-18 / 10:24 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: September 30, 2021 Address: https://investor-relations.db.com/creditors/prospectuses/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts?language_id= 3 Language: English Date of disclosure: September 30, 2021 Address: https://investor-relations.db.com/creditors/prospectuses/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts?language_id= 1

2021-08-18

Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I 1011 Centre Road, Suite 200 19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware United States

1227256 2021-08-18

