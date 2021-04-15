DGAP-AFR : CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the
disclosure of financial statements
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/
interim statements
2021-04-15 / 11:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/publications/reports.html
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-04-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1185263 2021-04-15
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 15, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)