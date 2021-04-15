DGAP-AFR : CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/ interim statements 2021-04-15 / 11:30 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021 Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021 Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/publications/reports.html =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Maria Trost 21 56070 Koblenz Germany Internet: www.cgm.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

