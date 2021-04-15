Log in
DGAP-AFR : CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/15/2021 | 05:31am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the 
disclosure of financial statements 
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/ 
interim statements 
2021-04-15 / 11:30 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021 
Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021 
Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/publications/reports.html 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 
              Maria Trost 21 
              56070 Koblenz 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.cgm.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1185263 2021-04-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

