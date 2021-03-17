DGAP-AFR : KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KfW Bankengruppe / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
financial statements
KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117
of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-03-17 / 10:39
KfW Bankengruppe hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht
