DGAP-AFR : KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KfW Bankengruppe / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-03-17 / 10:39 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- KfW Bankengruppe hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report Language: German Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021 Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: German Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021 Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 17, 2021 05:39 ET (09:39 GMT)