DGAP-AFR : hsh finanzfonds AöR: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/30/2021 | 10:05am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: hsh finanzfonds AöR / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of 
financial statements 
hsh finanzfonds AöR: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 
117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-03-30 / 16:03 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
hsh finanzfonds AöR hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Annual financial report 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 
Address: https://www.hsh-finanzfonds.de/geschaeftsberichte 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      hsh finanzfonds AöR 
              Besenbinderhof 37 
              20097 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hsh-finanzfonds.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1179778 2021-03-30

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2021 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)

