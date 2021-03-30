DGAP-AFR : hsh finanzfonds AöR: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: hsh finanzfonds AöR / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
financial statements
hsh finanzfonds AöR: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115,
117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-03-30 / 16:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
hsh finanzfonds AöR hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.hsh-finanzfonds.de/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Company: hsh finanzfonds AöR
Besenbinderhof 37
20097 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hsh-finanzfonds.de
1179778 2021-03-30
