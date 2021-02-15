Log in
DGAP-Adhoc : DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA

02/15/2021 | 07:49am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEPFA BANK plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA 
15-Feb-2021 / 13:47 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release 
RE: FMS-WM announces sale of DEPFA 
15 February 2021 
Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc in respect of the outstanding listed debt instruments identified below. This 
announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 
596/2014. 
Issuer         ISIN         Stock Exchange 
DEPFA BANK plc DE000A0ABYA6 Frankfurt

FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency (FMS-WM), has just announced that it is selling its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG. In a separate announcement BAWAG P.S.K. AG has indicated that it intends to continue with the wind-down of DEPFA BANK plc. For further information, please contact: For DEPFA: Rachel Martin Head of Communications Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 rachel.martin@depfa.com

For FMS-WM: Frank Hessel Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647 E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de

Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      DEPFA BANK plc 
              Block 5 Irish Life Centre, Lower Abbey Street 
              D01 P767 Dublin 1 
              Ireland 
Phone:        +353 1 792 2222 
Fax:          +353 1 792 2211 
E-mail:       info@depfa.com 
Internet:     www.depfa.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0AUJ90 
WKN:          A0AUJ9 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); London 
EQS News ID:  1168340 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1168340 15-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 07:48 ET (12:48 GMT)

