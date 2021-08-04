Log in
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: APN Property Group schemes become effective

08/04/2021 | 04:50am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition Dexus Finance Pty Limited: APN Property Group schemes become effective 04-Aug-2021 / 10:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

4 August 2021

APN Property Group schemes become effective

Dexus today announces that the APN Property Group ('APN') scheme of arrangement and trust scheme have been approved by the Supreme Court of Victoria. This follows the approval of the resolutions at the scheme meetings announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 27 July 2021.

The transaction is expected to be implemented on 13 August 2021.

Details relating to the transaction were initially announced to the ASX on 11 May 2021.

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact: Investors Media Rowena Causley Louise Murray Senior Manager, Investor Relations Senior Manager, Corporate Communications +61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754 rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $36.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties. We manage a further $21.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.5 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

04-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited

264 George Street

2193 Sydney

Australia Phone: +61 2 9017 1100 Fax: +61 2 9017 1101 E-mail: ir@dexus.com Internet: www.dexus.com ISIN: XS1961891220 WKN: A2RZHG Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt EQS News ID: 1223982 End of Announcement DGAP News Service -------------

1223982 04-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223982&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 04:49 ET (08:49 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.895 End-of-day quote.51.69%
ASX LIMITED 1.58% 78.95 End-of-day quote.9.65%
DEXUS 0.87% 10.45 End-of-day quote.11.17%
S&P/ASX 200 0.38% 7503.2 Real-time Quote.13.73%
HOT NEWS