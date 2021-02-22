Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DGAP-Adhoc : Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice

02/22/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares 
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice 
22-Feb-2021 / 23:57 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dexus (ASX: DXS) 
ASX release 
23 February 2021 
Appendix 3E - Daily buy-back notice 
Dexus provides an Appendix 3E - Daily buy-back notice. 
This notice is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements 
Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited. 
For further information please contact: 
Investors                          Media 
Merren Favretto                    Louise Murray 
Senior Manager, Investor Relations Senior Manager, Corporate Communications 
+61 2 9080 1559                    +61 2 9017 1446 
+61 427 986 355                    +61 403 260 754 
merren.favretto@dexus.com          louise.murray@dexus.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at USD32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own USD16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further USD15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's USD11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Dexus Finance Pty Limited 
              264 George Street 
              2193 Sydney 
              Australia 
Phone:        +61 2 9017 1100 
Fax:          +61 2 9017 1101 
E-mail:       ir@dexus.com 
Internet:     www.dexus.com 
ISIN:         XS1961891220 
WKN:          A2RZHG 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt 
EQS News ID:  1170262 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1170262 22-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2021 17:59 ET (22:59 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNIKOLA : EV maker Lucid Motors to go public via Michael Klein-backed SPAC
RE
05:59pSaniona postpones 2020 year-end financial report due to restatement and re-audit of prior period financial statements in line with U.S. PCAOB audit standards
GL
05:59pDGAP-ADHOC : Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice
DJ
05:58pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : February 2021 Distribution
PU
05:58pPlayUp Announces A$12.5 million Placement Completion
AW
05:58pSOFTBANK : WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann Nears Settlement With SoftBank
DJ
05:57pDEXUS FINANCE PTY LIMITED : Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice
EQ
05:57pREPUBLIC SERVICES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pPetrobras Shares Drop in Wake of Bolsonaro's Plan to Name New CEO
DJ
05:56pCHURCHILL CAPITAL IV : Lucid Motors to Go Public in Merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV, Bolstering Lucid's Vision to Redefine Luxury, Performance and Efficiency in the Sustainable Electric Vehicle Market
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S PLC : G4S : Allied bid wins G4S auction after long battle with GardaWorld
2EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares trim losses after ECB president's speech
3APPLE INC. : World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge
4Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high
5World's top 10 hedge fund managers earn $20.1 billion in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ