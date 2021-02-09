DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E daily buy-back notice

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E daily buy-back notice 09-Feb-2021 / 23:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 10 February 2021 Appendix 3E - Daily buy-back notice Dexus provides an Appendix 3E - Daily buy-back notice. This notice is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited. For further information please contact: Investors Media Merren Favretto Louise Murray Senior Manager, Investor Relations Senior Manager, Corporate Communications +61 2 9080 1559 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 427 986 355 +61 403 260 754 merren.favretto@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at USD32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own USD16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further USD15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's USD11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

