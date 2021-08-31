DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Changes to Group Management Committee

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Changes to Group Management Committee 01-Sep-2021 / 01:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

1 September 2021

Changes to Group Management Committee

Dexus today announced that Alison Harrop will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 30 September 2021, and the appointment of Keir Barnes as CFO, effective 1 October 2021. Keir will also join the Group Management Committee as a Key Management Personnel.

Darren Steinberg, Dexus CEO said: "Alison has been a valuable member of our leadership team and after more than six years at Dexus has decided to leave the group. Alison has made a strong contribution on driving improvements and efficiencies across the group, with a focus on the finance and technology function.

"I would like to thank Alison for her contribution to the success of Dexus and wish her all the best for the future.

"Keir is well placed to step into the role of CFO after serving more than two years as our Deputy CFO. The smooth transition of the role reinforces our commitment to succession planning across the group."

Keir joined Dexus in May 2019 as Deputy CFO and since that time has led the Finance function across financial operations, performance, planning and analysis, valuations, tax, transactions and reporting.

Keir has an extensive background in the property and funds management industry, with experience gained in roles across finance, funds management, real estate corporate advisory and chartered accounting. Prior to joining Dexus, Keir was a founding member of Fife Capital where she held the position of CFO. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors Media David Yates Louise Murray Executive General Manager, Investor Relations Senior Manager, Corporate Communications +61 2 9017 1424 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 418 861 047 +61 403 260 754 david.yates@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com

About Dexus

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at USD42.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own USD17.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further USD25.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's USD14.6 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

