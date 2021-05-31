Log in
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of 10 Eagle Street Brisbane

05/31/2021 | 02:12am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate 
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of 10 Eagle Street Brisbane 
31-May-2021 / 08:10 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dexus (ASX: DXS) 
ASX release 
31 May 2021 
Settlement of 10 Eagle Street, Brisbane 
Dexus today announced that it has settled on the sale of 10 Eagle Street, Brisbane, owned by the Dexus Office 
Partnership in which Dexus holds a 50% interest. 
The asset was sold for USD285 million^[1], with details relating to the transaction previously announced to the 
Australian Securities Exchange on 6 April 2021. 
Dexus's net sale proceeds will initially be used to repay debt. 
Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited. 
For further information please contact: 
Investors                                     Media 
David Yates                                   Louise Murray 
Executive General Manager, Investor Relations Senior Manager, Corporate Communications 
+61 2 9017 1424                               +61 2 9017 1446 
+61 418 861 047                               +61 403 260 754 
david.yates@dexus.com                         louise.murray@dexus.com

^[1] Gross sale proceeds excluding transaction costs. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at USD36.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own USD15.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties. We manage a further USD21.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's USD11.5 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Dexus Finance Pty Limited 
              264 George Street 
              2193 Sydney 
              Australia 
Phone:        +61 2 9017 1100 
Fax:          +61 2 9017 1101 
E-mail:       ir@dexus.com 
Internet:     www.dexus.com 
ISIN:         XS1961891220 
WKN:          A2RZHG 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt 
EQS News ID:  1202336 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1202336 31-May-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202336&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 02:11 ET (06:11 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASX LIMITED 0.33% 76.43 End-of-day quote.6.15%
DEXUS 1.96% 10.38 End-of-day quote.10.43%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.25% 7161.6 Real-time Quote.8.99%
