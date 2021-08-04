Log in
DGAP-Adhoc : Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russian rating expires

08/04/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Rating Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russian rating expires 04-Aug-2021 / 19:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russian rating expires

Walldorf, 4 August 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG announces that the ruBBB+ corporate rating assigned to Ekosem-Agrar AG by the Russian rating agency Expert RA in August 2020 has expired and has thus been withdrawn. The rating had a validity of twelve months and can't be renewed at this point due to the fact that the consolidated IFRS statement for 2020 has not been published yet.

Although Ekosem-Agrar AG had already published preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year and an update for the first half of 2021, a new rating decision is only possible on the basis of audited financial statements 2020, which are currently still pending.

As soon as the audited consolidated financial statements 2020 are finalized, the Management Board will resume discussions with Expert RA to restart the rating process.

Contact

Ekosem-Agrar AG

Adrian Schairer // T: +7 920 449 17 12 // E: ir@ekosem-agrar.de

Irina Makey // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3585 919 // E: irina.makey@ekosem-agrar.de // www.ekosem-agrar.de

Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekosem-agrar.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

04-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Ekosem-Agrar AG

Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49

69190 Walldorf

Germany Phone: +49 (0)6227 358 59 33 Fax: +49 (0)6227 358 59 18 E-mail: info@ekosem-agrar.de Internet: www.ekosem-agrar.de ISIN: DE000A1MLSJ1, DE000A1R0RZ5 WKN: A1MLSJ, A1R0RZ Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart,

Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1224156 End of Announcement DGAP News Service -------------

1224156 04-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224156&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 13:41 ET (17:41 GMT)

