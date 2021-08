DGAP-Adhoc : REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: early partial repayment of the bonds

DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: early partial repayment of the bonds 12-Aug-2021 / 16:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hamburg, registered in the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg under the number HRB 137179, as the issuer of the bearer bonds 2015, ISIN: DE000A13SH22 / WKN A13SH2, announces that the option under § 7.1 of the terms and conditions of the bonds to make an early partial repayment of the bonds by ordinary (partial) termination has been exercised on August 12th, 2021. The partial repayment will be made in the total amount of EUR 518,000.00. This corresponds to 5.00% of the original nominal amount. An amount of EUR 500.00 with value date October 18th, 2021 will therefore be paid for each partial bond. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH ABC-Straße 21 20354 Hamburg Germany ISIN: DE000A13SH22 WKN: A13SH2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich EQS News ID: 1226123 End of Announcement DGAP News Service -------------

1226123 12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226123&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)