DGAP-Adhoc : REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: early partial repayment of the bonds

08/12/2021 | 10:31am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action 
REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: early partial repayment of the bonds 
12-Aug-2021 / 16:30 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hamburg, registered in the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg 
under the number HRB 137179, as the issuer of the bearer bonds 2015, ISIN: DE000A13SH22 / WKN A13SH2, announces that 
the option under § 7.1 of the terms and conditions of the bonds to make an early partial repayment of the bonds by 
ordinary (partial) termination has been exercised on August 12th, 2021. 
The partial repayment will be made in the total amount of EUR 518,000.00. This corresponds to 5.00% of the original 
nominal amount. An amount of EUR 500.00 with value date October 18th, 2021 will therefore be paid for each partial 
bond. 
 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH 
              ABC-Straße 21 
              20354 Hamburg 
              Germany 
ISIN:         DE000A13SH22 
WKN:          A13SH2 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich 
EQS News ID:  1226123 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
-------------

1226123 12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226123&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

