DGAP-Adhoc : Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice

03/02/2021 | 12:00am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice 
02-March-2021 / 05:57 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dexus (ASX: DXS) 
ASX release 
2 March 2021 
Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice 
Dexus provides an Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre 
Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited 
For further information please contact: 
Investors                          Media 
Merren Favretto                    Louise Murray 
Senior Manager, Investor Relations Senior Manager, Corporate Communications 
+61 2 9080 1559                    +61 2 9017 1446 
+61 427 986 355                    +61 403 260 754 
merren.favretto@dexus.com          louise.murray@dexus.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at USD32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own USD16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further USD15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's USD11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Dexus Finance Pty Limited 
              264 George Street 
              2193 Sydney 
              Australia 
Phone:        +61 2 9017 1100 
Fax:          +61 2 9017 1101 
E-mail:       ir@dexus.com 
Internet:     www.dexus.com 
ISIN:         XS1961891220 
WKN:          A2RZHG 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt 
EQS News ID:  1172243 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1172243 02-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 23:59 ET (04:59 GMT)

